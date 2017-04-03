FMC Corp. wins more analyst praise for DuPont deal, extends gains

FMC Corp. (FMC +1.1% ), already up 13% Friday following its deal for part of DuPont's crop protection business, extends gains as two more research firms upgrade shares.

SunTrust upgrades shares to Buy from Hold and Susquehanna raises the stock to Positive from Neutral, suggesting the acquisition represents a potential transformation for the company, as the deal will be immediately accretive upon closing and the evolution to becoming a pure ag play is a positive development.

KeyBanc maintains its Overweight rating and raises its price target to $90 from $66, saying the transaction creates a more concentrated portfolio of ag-centric assets and driving pro forma EPS accretion of $1.00 in 2018.