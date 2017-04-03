Tellurian files FERC application for $13B Driftwood LNG project

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) says it has filed for FERC approval to build the 26M metric tons/year Driftwood LNG export facility, which will be built near Lake Charles, La., and a 96-mile pipeline connecting the facility to interstate pipelines.

TELL expects to begin construction next year on the way to producing its first LNG in 2022 and full operations starting in 2025.

TELL forecasts $13B-$16B in project engineering, procurement and construction costs, and expects to make a final investment decision to begin construction following regulatory approval in mid-2018.