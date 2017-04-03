JAB Holdings viewed as potential Panera pursuer

Bloomberg Intelligence thinks it could be JAB Holdings that is interested in making an offer for Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA).

The analyst team notes that JAB postponed a Euro bond roadshow.

JAB already owns Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Caribou Coffee, Peet's Coffee & Tea and the Krispy Kreme business. The company has also been linked to interest in a Dunkin' Brands takeover in the past.

Panera closed up 7.93% at $282.63 after running up as high as $292.42.

