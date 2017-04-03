WWE Network nears 2M subscribers after WrestleMania

Following an earlier update on its flagship WrestleMania event, WWE announces that its WWE Network hit 1.95M total subscribers last night.

That's up 7% from this time last year (after the 2016 WrestleMania).

The numbers include not only its best-ever total subscribers but also highs in domestic (up 4% to 1.45M) and international subs (up 15% to 497,000).

Paid subs hit 1.66M (14% gain; 1.24M domestic, 424,000 international).

The company also said subscribers watched 22.5M hours during "WrestleMania Week," about 13 hours per subscriber, and that social media fan engagements were up 66% to 18M.