Stocks slip amid disappointing auto sales data

Stocks started the new quarter with small losses, as an afternoon push fell just short of taking the major indexes to positive ground.

The consumer discretionary space (-0.5%) was the day's biggest loser after U.S. auto sales fell to a nearly three-year low, totaling 16.6M units at a seasonally adjusted annual rate in March, the lowest since April 2014.

Financial companies (-0.3%) also were among the day's weakest sector performers.

However, Tesla jumped 7.3% after reporting a 69% Y/Y increase in Q1 deliveries, sparking shares to new all-time highs as the company surpassed Ford in market cap to become the second biggest U.S. automaker.

The health care sector (+0.1%) finished along with telecom services (+0.4%) atop the day's leaderboard.

Treasury prices rose, with the becnhmark 10-year yield finishing 4 bps lower at 2.35% while the two-year yield slipped 2 bps at 1.24%.

U.S. crude oil futures fell 0.6% to $50.25/bbl, while natural gas slumped 1.9% at $3.13/MMBtu.