Oppenheimer: Flattening PC market bodes well for AMD

The PC semiconductor outlook is getting better, and that could bode well for the Ryzen chip and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD +0.6% ), says Oppenheimer's Rick Schafer.

After years of near-10% declines, a flattening environment in desktops and notebooks is auspicious, he notes.

"AMD’s Ryzen CPU appears competitive and could drive 2Q share gains assuming a clean ramp," Schafer writes. "AMD’s Vega GPU appears on track for 2Q launch; however, we see NVDA (NVDA -0.5% ) maintaining its high-end share/dominance."

Nvidia continues to lead the accelerator market for now, he notes, with up to 100 GPUs per full rack, and AMD's server chips could take share in 2018 at the earliest.