Reuters: Kate Spade seeks more time for talks after Coach bid

Kate Spade (NYSE:KATE) -6.2% AH in response to a Reuters report that it may extend its pending sales process by a few more weeks after receiving an offer last week from Coach (NYSE:COH).

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) also remains interested in KATE, although it has not been pursuing an acquisition as actively as rival COH, according to the report.

KATE closed today's trade 1.8% lower at $22.80, giving it a ~$2.9B market cap; if the company manages to negotiate a sale, a deal likely would value it below that level, Reuters says.