Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has set an analyst event this week to discuss its wireless ambitions.

The event, to be webcast live, is set for Thursday at 9 a.m. ET and will feature senior members of Comcast's leadership.

For several months, Comcast has been dropping details about potential plans for a wireless phone service to be implemented via an MVNO resale agreement the company reached with Verizon in 2012 as part of a spectrum sale. It expects to launch service by the middle of this year.