Weight Watchers clarifies on Oprah Winfrey board meeting attendance

Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW) clarifies on its SEC filing earlier today that mentioned the attendance of Oprah Winfrey at its board meeings.

The company's statement provided to Seeking Alpha is posted below.

"Since entering the partnership with Weight Watchers in October 2015, Ms. Winfrey has been actively engaged with Weight Watchers not only as a board member but also as a strategic advisor and a member. Ms. Winfrey attended a majority of the 2016 board meetings. When unable to attend a meeting, Ms. Winfrey was able to be represented by a personal designee, as provided for in the Share Purchase Agreement between the Company and Ms. Winfrey, to ensure her continued board engagement."

