Exelon sells 49% of Renewables Partners to John Hancock Life for $400M

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) discloses the sale of a 49% stake in ExGen Renewables Partners, an owner and operator of nearly 1,300 MW of operating wind and solar electric generating facilities, to John Hancock Life Insurance for $400M.

The portfolio consists of 30 different projects located in 13 states, and represents 34.9% of Exelon Generation's renewable generation assets and 4% of Exelon Generation's total generation assets.

Hancock will be the managing member of ExGen Renewables, with day-to-day control and management over its renewable generation portfolio.