Jefferies trims EPS estimates for AT&T, Verizon amid pitched battle

With wireless competition still hot -- lately, over unlimited-data offerings -- Jefferies' Mike McCormack has trimmed earnings expectations for the two U.S. leaders, AT&T (T +0.1% ) and Verizon (VZ +0.9% ).

Capital IQ consensus sees AT&T's Q1 EPS at $0.75, and Verizon's at $0.98.

McCormack has trimmed Jefferies' estimate on AT&T EPS to $0.74 from a previous $0.77, and for Verizon to $0.97 from $1.03.

The net result of competitive plan-juggling among the four carriers is "higher churn as well as near-term ARPU (average revenue per subscriber) pressure given customer right-sizing and less overage revenue," McCormack writes. "All this amid what appears to be more than just a seasonally soft gross add quarter."

UBS recently made a similar move, trimming its AT&T estimate to $0.73 from $0.78, and its Verizon estimate to $0.95 from $0.99.