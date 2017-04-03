Report: Mayer won't stay on with AOL/Yahoo combo

Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO) CEO Marissa Mayer won't be staying on when the company combines with Verizon's (VZ +0.9%) AOL into the new Oath (a name now confirmed), Recode reports.

That leaves AOL CEO Tim Armstrong in firm charge of the new company; he's reportedly close to making his choices on which Yahoo execs to keep and to dismiss.

As for Mayer, the terms of her departure will likely take time to sort through, Kara Swisher notes, after Yahoo's general downturn combined with its massive data intrusions.