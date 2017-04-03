Akzo Nobel CEO Buechner again brushes off PPG proposal

Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOF, OTCQX:AKZOY) CEO Ton Buechner reiterates his opposition to a the latest €24.5B ($26.1B) takeover proposal from PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), despite pressure from some major shareholders who the company should begin talks on the offer.

Buechner cites antitrust and other concerns, adding that it is not the company's duty to advise PPG on how to make a deal successful when Akzo is not the one asking for it.

Meanwhile, a top-20 investor in Akzo Nobel says he wants the company to talk with PPG, saying the revised cash-and-share offer of ~€90/share was "at a level where the company's got to engage - it's a decent offer."