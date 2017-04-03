Time Inc. auto network adds shopping platform to connect buyers, dealers

In Time Inc. (TIME -0.8% ) revenue-stream news: The company has added a new "Shop" platform to its brand The Drive, designed to offer volumes of car purchase data and connect buyers with local dealers.

The company built the platform in conjunction with Detroit Trading and is integrated throughout TheDrive.com.

Detroit Trading's software manages data transactions from 500,000 monthly car shoppers across a network that gets 222M monthly impressions on average.

“This new partnership serves two key objectives: It enables our audience to learn more about vehicles being featured editorially on TheDrive.com and it connects our advertising partners with interested potential buyers during the critical shopping phase,” says Time's Edouard Portelette.