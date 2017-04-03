States sue Trump over delay of energy efficiency rules

New York and nine other states led by Democrats plus a few national environmental groups are suing the Trump administration, claiming an illegal suspension of rules to improve the energy efficiency of ceiling fans, portable air conditioners and other products.

The challenge comes after the Department of Energy last month delayed standards proposed under the Obama administration to reduce air pollution and operating costs associated with the products.

Implementation was delayed after the White House on Jan. 20 directed federal agencies to put new regulations on hold until their new leaders could review them; the Obama administration issued a similar directive in 2009.

