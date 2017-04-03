ChinaNet Online sees revenue boost from search engine marketing

ChinaNet Online (CNET +0.9% ) marked gains in revenue and gross profit, and trimed losses in operating results, in its fiscal-year earnings report.

Excluding discontinued operations, revenues grew 7.7% to $34.8M, mainly due to a rise in search engine marketing revenues (up 59%, to $17.6M). Meanwhile, revenues from Internet advertising and data services fell 13% to $17M.

Net loss narrowed to $6.5M for the year from a previous loss of $9.1M, and gross profit ticked up to $7.8M from $7.6M. Gross margin narrowed to 22.3% from 23.6%, as lower-margin search-engine marketing revenues were a bigger part of the mix.

The company had $3M in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31; it had about $0.6M in cash outflows from operations, vs. the prior year's inflows of $5.7M.

