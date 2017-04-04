Changes to the H-1B visa program

The Trump administration has rolled out several policy changes that some say fall short of his campaign promises, while others maintain they will send shockwaves across the tech industry.

New measures will be introduced to combat "fraud and abuse," while employers have been ordered not to discriminate against U.S. workers, but there's still some confusion on whether programming will be labeled a "specialty occupation."

According to Goldman Sachs, more than 900K H-1B holders are working in the U.S., representing 12%-13% of tech-related jobs.

Top H-1B sponsors: INFY, IBM, WIT, ACN, MSFT, GOOG, GOOGL, IGT, CTSH, AMZN, INTC, JPM, QCOM, AAPL