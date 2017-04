Avoiding a government shutdown, New York lawmakers have passed an emergency stopgap spending plan authorizing Governor Andrew Cuomo to pay bills for the next two months.

The state was supposed to have a budget at the start of its fiscal 2018 on Saturday, but the legislature and Cuomo failed to agree on a comprehensive plan as they debated broader policies.

