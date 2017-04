The White House has come up with a new proposal to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Mark Meadows told reporters Monday night.

While he said "there is no deal, in principle," Meadows did refer to the proposal as "a solid idea that was offered," and said his caucus would evaluate its impact on premium costs.

Related tickers: UNH, AET, ANTM, CI, HUM, WCG, CNC, MOH, GTS, HQY, QHC, HCA, THC, UHS, LPNT, CYH, HCP, SEM