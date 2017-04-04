GoDaddy completes acquisition of Host Europe Group

GoDaddy (GDDY -0.8% ) completed the acquisition of Host Europe Group (HEG).

GoDaddy is now a market leader in Europe for small business cloud services.

"GoDaddy and HEG share a common mission of helping people turn their ideas into reality by building powerful online identities," said GoDaddy CEO Blake Irving. "GoDaddy's unique combination of innovative products, a global technology platform and empathetic customer care, combined with HEG's business creates enormous potential. Together, we'll make cloud services easier to access and use by small businesses and enable entrepreneurs and web professionals to successfully start and grow their ventures online."