GP Strategies completed the acquisition of Emantras

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) completed the acquisition of certain assets and the business of Emantras effective April 1.

This acquisition strengthens company's eLearning development capabilities, allowing it to better serve its customer base with the latest digital learning solutions. Emantras will operate as part of GP Strategies' Learning Solutions segment.

Scott Greenberg, GP Strategies' Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The acquisition of Emantras brings us greater technical expertise in the eLearning arena, allowing us to leverage lower cost resources while also enhancing our service offerings to our global customer base. We are delighted to have Emantras, an inventive solutions provider, as part of our company."

