Three new mid-stage studies assessing Galapagos' filgotinib initiated

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) announces three new Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trials evaluating filgotinib in inflammatory diseases.

Sjögren's syndrome: The 140-subject study will be conducted by collaboration partner Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). Sjögren's is a systemic inflammatory disorder characterized by extensive dryness, commonly in the eyes and mouth.

Ankylosing spondylitis (AS): The 100-subject study, TORTUGA, will be conducted by Galapagos. AS is a systemic and progressive form of inflammatory arthritis.

Psoriatic arthritis: The 124-subject trial, EQUATOR, will also be conducted by Galapagos.

Filgotinib is a Janus kinase (JAK1) inhibitor. JAK1 plays an essential role in the signaling of certain pro-inflammatory cytokines.