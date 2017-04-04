RedHill's Yeliva an Orphan Drug for bile duct cancer; shares ahead 7% premarket

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) is up 7% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has designated YELIVA (ABC294640) an Orphan Drug for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer). A Phase 2a clinical trial is expected to be initiated in Q3.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.

Orally available YELIVA inhibits an enzyme called sphingosine kinase-2 (SK2). Blocking the activity of SK2 interferes with the synthesis of a lipid called sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) which promotes cancer growth and inflammation.

Bile duct cancer strikes ~8K Americans each year.