Lady Gaga to bring help to Tiffany

Jefferies backs up its TIF)%3A+Notes+From+Management+Meeting+-+Jefferies/12740233.html" target="_blank">Buy rating on Tiffany (TIF) after meeting with management.

The firm cites the potential for margin improvement and the launch of the new HardWear line in late April as two reasons to stay constructive on the retailer.

Wells Fargo also thinks that the Lady Gaga line could perform well. "Notably, the company’s partnership with Lady Gaga… seems to have generated some excitement and could drive a solid response to the new 'HardWear' collection launching next month," notes WF.