Eastern announces the acquisition of Velvac

The Eastern Company (NYSEMKT:EML) reached an agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Velvac Holdings for $39.5M plus future earnout based on growth of Velvac’s Road-iQ business.

The transaction is projected to be accretive to Eastern’s earnings in Fiscal 2018.

Velvac will become an independent subsidiary of company and Jeff Porter, its President and CEO, will continue to lead the business.

August Vlak, President & CEO of Eastern said, “Velvac represents an excellent fit for Eastern and helps us expand our presence in the truck and motorhome markets. This transaction also adds a new growth platform, with significant potential to expand margins in the future. We believe Velvac will become a strong contributor to our top line and earnings growth.”

Press Release