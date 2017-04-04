MDxHealth and Ghent University inks deal to develop cancer biomarker visualization technology

MDxHealth (OTC:MXDHF) announces that it has signed an exclusive licensing deal with Ghent University in Belgium for its proprietary molecular diagnostic visualization technology that will allow the visual detection of epigenetic changes associated with cancer in both tissue and liquid specimens.

MDxHealth has also inked a deal with the University to leverage the licensed technology in vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits and laboratory developed tests (LDTs).

Under the terms of the license agreement, MDxHealth has exclusive use of Ghent U's diagnostic visualization technology for urological cancers. Together MDxHealth and Ghent scientists will initially focus on validating cancer-specific biomarkers for prostate and bladder cancer.