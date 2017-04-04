BMC annunces two strategic acquisitions

BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH) announced that it has acquired substantially all of the assets and assumed certain liabilities of Texas Plywood & Lumber Company, Inc. and Code Plus Components, LLC.

“We are very pleased to expand our product offerings and capabilities in both the Dallas/Fort Worth and Washington, D.C. areas with the acquisitions of TexPly and Code Plus,” said Peter Alexander, President and CEO of BMC. “Each of these transactions is in line with our strategy to pursue accretive acquisition opportunities that are easily integrated and enable BMC to expand strategically in select markets. Millwork, doors and truss manufacturing are all key components of providing whole-house and value-added solutions to our customers. By moving more of the construction and assembly process to our manufacturing facilities, our customers can continue to thrive, despite a tight labor market, while also saving both time and money.”

