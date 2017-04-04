Futures point to weaker open

U.S. stock index futures are down 0.2% as investors await some data later in the session, including the U.S. trade deficit and factory orders.

According to several analysts, traders are staying out of riskier assets as they wait for the upcoming meeting between President Trump and China's Xi Jinping.

Oil is up 0.5% at $50.51/bbl, gold is 0.6% higher at $1261/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 2 bps to 2.33%.

