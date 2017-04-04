Restaurant Brands to expand Burger King brand in Africa

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) announces that closed on a multi-country development agreement with Servair S.A. to grow Burger King in sub-Saharan Africa.

"We are excited to announce this agreement to accelerate the expansion of the Burger King brand in sub-Saharan Africa, a high-potential consumer market that remains a priority for us as we grow the brand in the region" says Burger King exec José Cil.

Burger King and Servair previously collaborated to open the chain's first restaurants in Kenya and Ivory Coast.

The new agreement is aimed at expanding the footprint of the brand in Ivory Coast and Kenya as well as several new markets in Sub-Saharan Africa.

