Toshiba -9% overseas on report it may request loan support from banks
Apr. 04, 2017 7:42 AM ETToshiba Corporation (TOSBF)TOSBF, ENGIYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) -9.3% in Tokyo following a Reuters report that it will meet creditor banks today to ask them to accept shares in its memory chip unit being split off and other businesses as collateral and not call in their loans.
- Shares had dropped yesterday on reports that the company likely would miss a third deadline to report its quarterly business results.
- Separately, Toshiba says it will buy Engie's (OTCPK:ENGIY) 40% stake in the British nuclear joint venture NuGen for 15.3B ($138.5M).