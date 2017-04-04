New studies support functional cure of ContraVir's HBV candidate CRV431; shares ahead 8% premarket

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) is up 8% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of new study data performed at the Scripps Research Institute that clarify the mechanism of action of CRV431, one of the company's candidates for the functional cure of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.

Results show that CRV431 blocks the interaction between hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) and a key cellular protein called cyclophilin A. High levels of HBsAg is a predictor of disease progression leading to liver fibrosis, cirrhosis and cancer.

ContraVir's "functional cure" strategy for chronic HBV infection is based on combining drugs with complementary mechanisms of action. TXL (tenofovir exalidex prodrug), for example, works by lowering infectious virus in the blood. CRV431 complements TXL's activity by targeting HBsAg, possibly increasing the likelihood that the patient's immune system can kill the virus.

Phase 2-stage TXL is a prodrug of Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) VIREAD (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate). CRV431 is a next-generation cyclophilin inhibitor.