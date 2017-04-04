Seanergy Maritime acquires modern capesize vessel

Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP) announces that it has entered into an agreement with an unaffiliated third party for the purchase of a secondhand Capesize vessel for $32.65M.

The vessel is expected to be delivered by the end of May.

The company expects to fund the purchase through a secured loan facility from financial institutions and financing arrangements with the company's sponsor.

"This purchase allows us to expand further our sizable position in the Capesize segment. We strongly believe that the Capesize segment represents the best fundamentals in the dry bulk industry and we will continue to actively pursue accretive acquisition opportunities of quality Capesize vessels with an aim of increasing value for our shareholders," says CEO Stamatis Tsantanis.

SHIP +30.93% premarket to $1.09.

