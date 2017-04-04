Report on F-35 block buy

"It is common knowledge within the defense industry that Lockheed Martin employees are not to complain about the Navy's plans to purchase another batch of Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets because of a deal worked out by the president to push for a multi-year block buy of F-35s," wrote Dan Grazier, a defense industry expert at Project On Government Oversight.

"If this [F-35] block buy goes through, the United States taxpayers will be committed to buying about 33% of the planned buy of F-35s," he said. "We're talking nearly 800 aircraft."

A Lockheed (NYSE:LMT) spokesman called the report "100% false," while Boeing (NYSE:BA) and the Pentagon declined comment for this story.