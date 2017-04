Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) receives permission from Warren Buffett to put his picture on Cherry Coke cans in China.

It turns out that the Oracle is quite popular in China and could help the brand's image. "As we thought of the most creative ways to bring the great taste of Cherry Coke to China, we thought who better to celebrate the launch of this special drink than its best-known fan," says Coca-Cola China Marketing Director Shelly Lin.

Berkshire Hathaway is the largest shareholder in Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola press release