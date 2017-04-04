Flexion Therapeutics issues two new patents to strengthen intellectual property protection for Zilretta
Apr. 04, 2017 8:38 AM ETPacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX)PCRXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued two new patents covering the company’s lead investigational product candidate Zilretta (FX006).
- The first patent includes the treatment of a variety of indications associated with pain and inflammation. The second covers methods of manufacturing injectable extended-release microparticles that combine triamcinolone acetonide and PLGA.
- Zilretta’s composition of matter, method of use and method of manufacturing patents provide protection into 2031.
- Zilretta is being investigated as the first intra-articular, extended-release treatment for patients with osteoarthritis (OA)-related knee pain.