Indonesia allows exports from Freeport mine in temporary deal

Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) +3.7% premarket after the Indonesian government issues a temporary mining license that will allow the company to resume concentrate exports from the Grasberg copper mine for the first time since January.

The permit is valid for eight months from the time that FCX was first offered a special mining license in February,while the government will continue talks with the company on a long-term financial stability pact, an official says.

The interim deal could allow FCX to restore operations at Grasberg to full capacity; the miner currently operates the mine at ~40% to feed a smelter in Gresik on Java island.

ETFs: JJC, CPER, CUPM