Paratek's omadacycline successful in late-stage CABP study; shares jump 36% premarket

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) is up 36% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing its investigational broad spectrum antibiotic omadacycline for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP).

The study met all primary and secondary endpoints. Data from this trial and another in skin infections will support marketing applications in the U.S. and Europe.

The company says it plans to file an NDA with the FDA as early as Q1 2018, followed by an MAA in Europe later that year.

Omadacycline, a tetracycline antibiotic known as an aminomethylcycline, has broad spectrum activity against Gram-positive, Gram-negative and atypical bacteria.