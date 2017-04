The company is again current with all market listing requirements after filing its 10-K for 2016 and restating 2014 and 2015.

The restatements results in a decline in net income in 2014 of 7.2%, and in 2015 of 11.2%.

Gross written premium, net earned premium, loss and loss adjustment expense and loss ratio for 2016, and reserves as of Dec. 31, 2016 remain unchanged from what the company reported in late February.

