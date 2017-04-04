Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

GBR +40% on on FY earnings.

PRTK +34% on reporting Phase 3 study of omadacycline in community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

CYCC +22%.

CONN +22% on on Q4 earnings beat.

DFFN +24% on on being awarded U.S. Patent for TSC as Therapeutic in Five Hypoxia-Related Indications.

ONTX +17% on Positive Preclinical Data for Third-Generation Oral CDK4/6 + ARK5 Inhibitor and dual FLT3 and Src inhibitor.

EVOK +16% on positive Type A Meeting with FDA Confirms Acceptability of Pharma’s Proposed Comparative Exposure PK Trial for Gimoti NDA.

AFSI +13% .

CTRV +7% on reporting new insights into the mechanism of action of its hepatitis B virus-optimized cyclophilin inhibitor CRV431.