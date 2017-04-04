Investors unimpressed with NewLink's mid-stage indoximod data; shares slip 14% premarket

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) is down 14% premarket on increased volume in apparent response to interim results from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing IDO pathway inhibitor indoximod, in combination with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in patients with advanced melanoma. The data will be presented today at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting in Washington, DC.

In 60 evaluable patients, the objective response rate (ORR) was 52% (n=31/60) and the disease control rate (DCR) was 73% (n=44/60) (DCR includes complete responders, partial responders and those with stable disease). The DCR was not much better than Keytruda alone (package insert).

The company is currently evaluating indoximod in multiple combination studies in a range of cancers.