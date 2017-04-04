Ralph Lauren restructuring includes closing flagship NYC store

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) announces a series of restructuring moves.

The company plans to adopt a more more cost-effective, flexible e-commerce platform through a new agreement with Salesforce’s Commerce Cloud.

Ralph Lauren will also close its flagship Polo store on Fifth Avenue in New York City. The Trump Tower location has seen heavy traffic congestion since Donald Trump began his presidential campaign.

The streamlining and associated job cuts is expected to lead to $140M in annualized expense savings.

Looking at new concepts, Ralph Lauren plans to dabble with its Ralph's Coffee model and other store formats.

