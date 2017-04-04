Stock futures indicate lower opening

Stocks are set for a cautious open ahead of a potentially tense meeting between Pres. Trump and Chinese Pres. Xi this Thursday and Friday; Dow -0.2% , S&P and Nasdaq -0.3% .

The White House has revived health care negotiations with House Republicans, a point of consternation for some as it raises concerns about a delay in the tax reform process.

European stock markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.4% , France's CAC flat and Germany's DAX -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -0.9% while China's Shanghai Composite ended +0.4% .

In U.S. corporate news, Caterpillar +1.8% pre-market after Goldman added the stock to its Conviction Buy list, but Bank of America -1.7% following a Citigroup downgrade.

U.S. Treasury prices are modestly lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield up by a basis point at 2.33%.

U.S. crude oil is +0.6% as a rebound in Libyan crude production balanced expectations of a draw in U.S. inventories.

Still ahead: factory orders