AMAG Pharmaceuticals closes exclusive licensing agreement with Endoceutics for U.S. rights to Intrarosa

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG +1.3% ) announces the closing of the licensing agreement with Endoceutics for the U.S. commercial rights to Intrarosa (prasterone). The agreement was announced on February 14 and its closing broadens AMAG’s presence in women’s health.

Intrarosa is the only FDA-approved, locally administered, non-estrogen steroid hormone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia (pain during intercourse), a common symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy (VVA), due to menopause.

AMAG expects to launch Intrarosa in the U.S. in mid-2017. Endoceutics and AMAG have also agreed to co-develop the product as a potential treatment for female sexual dysfunction (FSD) in post-menopausal women.