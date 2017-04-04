Evoke Pharma advancing Gimoti, NDA filing possible by year-end; shares ahead 10%

Evoke Pharma (EVOK +10% ) jumps out the blocks on the company's progress with its New Drug Application (NDA) for Gimoti, its nasal delivery formulation of metoclopramide for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adult women.

The company met recently with the FDA to finalize the design of a pivotal comparative exposure pharmacokinetic (PK) study and reach agreement on the CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing & Controls) section of the filing. The aim of the PK trial is to show bioequivalence of Gimoti to Reglan tablets. Data are expected in H2. The NDA filing should be made in late Q4 or early Q1 2018.