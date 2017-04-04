Statoil awards Transocean two rig contracts

Statoil (STO -0.4% ) hires Transocean (RIG -0.6% ) to use the Spitsbergen semisubmersible rig on three exploration wells in the U.K. and then on a six-well production drilling campaign on the Aasta Hansteen license in Norway.

The contract value for the three fixed wells is estimated at ~$18M, which includes integrated drilling services such as fuel, casing running, ROV, slop treatment and cuttings handling.

The U.K. drilling campaign will be conducted for the Mariner, Jock Scott and Verbier licenses, and is planned to start in the summer.