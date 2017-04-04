Aclaris Therapeutics' patent applications covering baricitnib and decernotinib for hair loss disorders allowed by USPTO

Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS +0.5% ) announces that Columbia University has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for two patent applications covering methods related to the use and administration of baricitinib (LY3009104) and decernotinib (VX-509), respectively, for the treatment of hair loss disorders and for inducing hair growth.

These newly allowed patent applications are owned by The Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York and exclusively licensed to Aclaris Therapeutics. These patent applications are the latest U.S. applications to be allowed in connection with Aclaris' janus kinase inhibitor (JAK) drug development program for hair loss disorders.

The patent claims to cover methods of inducing hair growth and treating various hair loss disorders, including alopecia areata and androgenetic alopecia, by administering baricitinib or decernotinib, respectively.