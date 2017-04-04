Medical Properties Trust gains on plans for Adeptus lease restructuring

Ahead of what's expected to be a Chapter 11 filing from Adeptus (ADPT -51.3% ), its 2nd-largest owner (about 10%) - Deerfield Management - has bought up all of its senior debt with hopes to take control of the company or its key assets.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW +1.3% ) and Deerfield have come to agreement on leases and rent which involves payment of some money to MPT and the re-leasing of some of the facilities.

MPT CEO Edward Aldag: "We are very pleased, but not surprised, at the number of sophisticated and well capitalized investors and operators that have been attracted to our market-dominant portfolio of free-standing emergency facilities."