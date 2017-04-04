Seadrill -40% after shareholder warning of substantial losses

Seadrill (SDRL -39.2% ) plunges as much as 46% to record lows in early trading after warning investors to brace for "substantial losses" in the face of potential bankruptcy proceedings.

SDRL says it won more breathing space to try to secure an agreement, including an extension of the deadline, to implement a restructuring plan from the end of this month to July 31.

While SDRL already had warned shareholders that they face dilution in a restructuring deal, the latest statement is “an even clearer sign from the company that the value for existing shareholders will be lower than what is priced in the equity market,” says SpareBank 1 Markets analyst Vidar Lyngvaer.