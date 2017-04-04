MSG Networks +7.4% on report it's looking to sell

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) is up 7.4% after the New York Post reported that the company is listening to purchase offers.

It's very early stages, the paper says, but "(James) Dolan's gone to his friends" -- including boardmember and Guggenheim Partners Executive Chairman Alan Schwartz -- to feel it out. The company's EV is about $3B, $1.7B in market cap.

The networks business spun out from the Madison Square Garden sports/entertainment business in late 2015. And “I think the point of the spin-off was to sell the cable business a year or two later,” one analyst says.