Deluxe Corporation completes acquisition of RDM Corporation of Canada

Deluxe Corporation (DLX -0.9% ) through a wholly owned subsidiary completed the acquisition of 100 percent of the stock of RDM for approximately $70M in cash, net of cash acquired.

The addition of RDM is expected to contribute approximately $19M to 2017 revenue and be accretive to operating income for 2017, and add roughly $0.02 to earnings per share before transaction costs and restructuring.

“RDM further enhances our robust suite of best-in-class treasury management solutions, strengthening our value proposition and improving our market position,” said John Filby, President of Deluxe Financial Services. “Deluxe acquired WAUSAU Financial Systems in 2014, FISC in 2015 and Data Support Systems in 2016. We continue to build on our commitment to bring a rich set of treasury management solutions together under one roof.”

